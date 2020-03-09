Vera Josephine Codispoti (1928 - 2020)
Vera Codispoti passed away at Novant Hospital in Mint Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , or Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2020
