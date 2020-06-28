Vera Elizabeth Cromer Kincheloe CHARLOTTE - "Now Watch For Me LeRoy (her husband of 59 years who preceded her in death)Here I Come!!! Mrs. Vera Elizabeth Cromer Kincheloe, of Charlotte died June 12, 2020, at her home at the age of 103just one month shy of her 104th birthday. Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held at the Myers Park Presbyterian Church Columbarium on July 27, 2020. Please wear masks. Mrs. Kincheloe was born in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia where she met her husband of 59 years, Richard LeRoy Kincheloe. Survivors include her sister, Eleanor Cregger; four daughters: Suzanne Wilson, Jackie Roche, K. Kincheloe Hard, and Pat Morrison; 11 grand children;16 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. During her lifetime, she worked as a school crossing guard and as a salesperson for Belk Stores. She volunteered at Presbyterian Hospital; The American Red Cross; Was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader; Sewed like a tailor; Quilted and knitted; Cooked and baked; Played Bridge; Played golf; and Was a member of a MPPC Circle. She was small in stature(and stayed the same size forever!) but was large in presence! She was often described as feisty!!! Her 100th birthday was celebrated with ice cream in the garden. Well over 100 friends and family were in attendance to celebrate. She loved the beach, the mountains, travel, but most of all she said she was a "city girl" and loved Charlotte! Every morning she woke up singing, "It's a beautiful morning in Charlotte". Special thanks to all of her caregivers, but especially to her longtime caregiver Marilyn Barrier and to her little faithful dog Bitsi, always at her side! Donations in her memory may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church (where she was a member since 1953) to the Croft Educational Fund, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, North Carolina 28207 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.