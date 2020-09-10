Verdah Griffeth Looper, 101, wife of the late J. Ralph Looper, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born in Colbert, GA, she was the daughter of the late James Ellis and Susie Morris Griffeth.
Verdah was a member of Moores' Chapel UMC. She loved her family, friends, and church family. Verdah was generous and supportive of her family and friends. She always has a positive attitude and always said "Everything will turn out Ok." Verdah loved people and butterflies.
She is survived by nephews, Jack Griffeth, James Ellis Griffeth, Landis Griffeth and Jimmy Mills; nieces, Betty Davis, Kathy Beckham, Sharon Johnson and Ruth Ann Welch.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Arnis Mills, Wilma Ebersole; twin brother, Vernon Griffeth; brothers, Ranford, Jesse, Landis, Trellis, Austin Griffeth.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, West, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moores' Chapel United Methodist Church, 10601 Moores Chapel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214 or St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC 29601.
