Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM New Life Church of Jesus Christ 4160 Zion Church Road Concord , NC Funeral service 1:00 PM New Life Church of Jesus Christ Burial Following Services Evergreen City Cemetery 4426 Central Ave. Charlotte , NC Obituary

On August 21, 2019 at approximately 8:30 am, Mrs. Vergie Hunt Baucom Davis quit dying and started to live. She was born on February 18, 1933, the oldest child of Willie Oscar Hunt and Sara Katherine Sampson Hunt.



Vergie was in the last class to graduate from Green Grove High School in 1952. After school, she moved to Richmond, Va. Where she met and married her first husband, Walter David Baucom. She worked for Philip Morris until moving to Charlotte, NC in 1966. She then was a breakfast cook for Charlotte Memorial Hospital for 17 1/2 years. She then married Joe A. Davis. Above all, she was a devoted Mother, making her family her top priorities.



She was preceded in death by her first husband Walter David Baucom, second husband Joe A. Davis, infant daughter, son Henry Millard Baucom Sr., two sisters Eloise Hunt and Kelsey Sanderson, three brothers Willis Herold, Finnis and Douglas Hunt. Mrs. Davis was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend.



Surviving her are her three sons Walter David, Virgil and Timothy Baucom, daughter Kathy, daughter in laws Vivian and Jackie Baucom, all of Charlotte. Siblings of four sisters Evelyn H. Myers of Glen Alen, Va., Zeddie Emrich of Greer, SC, Brenda H Chavis (Ancil) of Fairmont, NC., Gwendolyn H. Roithmeier of Stallings, NC and one brother Charles Robert Hunt (Nancy) of Monroe, NC. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one special friend Mary, host of nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and other family members and friends.



The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 7-9pm at New Life Church of Jesus Christ located at 4160 Zion Church Road in Concord. Mrs. Davis' funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1pm at New Life Church of Jesus Christ with burial immediately following at Evergreen City Cemetery located at 4426 Central Avenue in Charlotte. Condolences for the family may be offered at

