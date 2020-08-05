Vernell Belin "PeeWee" CHARLOTTE- Vernell "PeeWee" Belin, 71, of Charlotte NC, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William James "Mighty Joe" Johnson and is survived by her mother, Nannie Lee Johnson and devoted husband, Johnny Mack Belin Sr. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am August 8th at The United House of Prayer located at 1019 South Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203. Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store