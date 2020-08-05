1/1
Vernell Belin
1949 - 2020
Vernell Belin "PeeWee" CHARLOTTE- Vernell "PeeWee" Belin, 71, of Charlotte NC, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William James "Mighty Joe" Johnson and is survived by her mother, Nannie Lee Johnson and devoted husband, Johnny Mack Belin Sr. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am August 8th at The United House of Prayer located at 1019 South Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203. Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home - CHARLOTTE
1424 STATESVILLE AVE
Charlotte, NC 28206
704.333.1167
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Joyce Cunningham
August 1, 2020
We are praying for The Belin family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. You have our deepest sympathies . Pearlie and Bill
Pearlie Gilliam
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
Prayers are going up for the Belin family. Mrs. Belin will be sorely missed!
ANNETTE JAGGERS
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Belin family. My you find comfort in the fond memories and the love embedded in your hearts.
Shirley Dawkins
July 29, 2020
My sincere thoughts and prayers are with the Belin family. She was a very sweet soul and I was blessed to know and worship with her for many years! Her smile was genuine and she could brighten your day just by speaking to you. She will indeed be missed!
Eldren Williams
July 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Natalie Truss
Friend
July 29, 2020
Ms. Pee Wee has been in my life for over 30 years and was a jewel to me. My sincerest condolences to the Belin family which is my family. I pray GOD gives you the comfort and strength you need. I love you guys and will continue to pray for you.
Mariam Knox
Family
July 28, 2020
Lisa Adams
July 27, 2020
On behalf of MECK Pre-K, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the staff of Pee Wee's Little People and the Belin family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Trinisha Dean
