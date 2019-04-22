Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernice "Buck" Glenn. View Sign

Mr. Vernice Glenn, 88 Services will be Tuesday April 23, 12:00 noon at New Macedonia of Faith Charlotte, NC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden Charlotte, NC. Evangelist Tillman will officiate and Evangelist Mary Cousart will eulogize. He is survived by four daughters Brenda Crowder(Robert) of Fayetteville, NC, Mary Lariviere(Dennis), Ella B. Lewis and Marzetta Sowell all of Charlotte. Three sisters, One sister-in-law all of Charlotte. 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces & Nephews. Funeral Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary of Charlotte, NC. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 22, 2019

