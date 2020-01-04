Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Bruce Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Coleman, 70, peacefully entered into eternal rest December 29, 2019. Mr. Coleman was the son of the late Albert and Mary Coleman.



Vernon was a member of Sugar Creek Church of Christ.



He was employed with ATC Communications. Mr. Coleman was also an independent contractor.



Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his daughter, Vernicia Smith of Spartanburg, SC; his granddaughters, Ameeliyah Geter and Zahara Hunter both of Spartanburg, SC; his sisters, Christine Lott (Charles) and Joyce Land (Beauregard) both of Union, SC; his brothers, Reginald Shelton (Sharon) and Ferdinand Shelton both of Union, SC and Jonathan Shelton of Rock Hill, SC; his cousins, Elgusta Wright (Brenda) of Lockhart, SC, Shirley McKay, Electa Nickles (Michael), Jessica Gatewood, Michelle Belk (Perry) and Robert Thompson (Earline) all of Charlotte, NC and Ethel Hopkins of Union, SC; and his best friend, Curtis Welch of Greer, SC.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: a sister, Alberta Ancrum; and two cousins, Brenda Wright-Byrd and Dallas "Dee" Robbins.



A Celebration of the Life of Vernon Coleman will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sugar Creek Church of Christ, 3932 Sofley Rd., Charlotte, NC. Brother Maurice Williams will officiate.



The family will receive friends at the home of Vernicia Smith, 116 Anita Dr., Spartanburg, SC.



J. W. Woodward Funeral Home

