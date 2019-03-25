Vernon Lee Lisk, 86, passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, in the Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian.
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Lee Lisk.
A native of Albemarle, NC, Vernon was one of seven children born to William and Mamie Lisk. He served in the U.S Army and retired from Duke Energy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Boyd Lisk; son, Steve Lisk and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Cindy Lisk; and grandchildren, Spencer and Annie.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:30 am Tuesday, March 26, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow 11:30 am. The Rev. John Harrill and the Rev. Arnold Kessler will officiate. Interment will be in Sharon Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2019