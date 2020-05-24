Vernon M. Hines 88, of Lake Wylie, SC died at his home May 18, 2020.



Vernon was born in Charlotte, NC. He lived in Cocoa Beach, FL for over 20 years and was employed by Morton Salt. He enjoyed the past 10 years living in Lake Wylie, SC surrounded by friends and family.



Vernon is survived by daughters Terri Hodges (Chris), Debbie VerMeulen (Steve), Sheila Fisher (Terry); six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and brothers Floyd and Garmon Hines.



A heartfelt thank you to Patsy Cory for being a wonderful companion and caregiver.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be sent to The Journey Church, 5415 Hwy 557, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.



