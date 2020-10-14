Vernon Reid "Red" Overcash, 83, of Troutman, passed away at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center on October 11, 2020.



He was born on June 7, 1937, in Mooresville, NC to the late Pinkney Glenn and Floe Brawley Overcash. He was raised in the Methodist faith at Wesley Chapel.



He is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years, Jackie Torrence Overcash; daughter Traci Overcash Swaim (Dean); granddaughter Celeaha Swaim (boyfriend Antonio Lopez) and sisters Mary Grace Karriker and Linda Gail Alexander.



Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, Oct.15,2020 at Troutman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12:30-2:00pm on Thursday. Mr. Overcash will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home.



