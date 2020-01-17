Vicki Holbrook

Obituary
Vicki Jean Humphries Holbrook, 64, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC. She was born on January 27, 1955 in Boiling Springs, NC, the daughter of the late Leonard Dwight and Jean Ann Humphries. A celebration of the life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5338 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28217. The family will receive 1 hour before the service. M. L. Ford & Sons, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
