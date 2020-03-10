Vicki Lee Welch Walker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Lee Welch Walker.
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Obituary
Send Flowers

Age 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away March 2, 2020. Born April 18, 1938, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Maureen and Henry Welch.

Vicki is survived by her daughters, Susan 'Susie' Walker Senbel and Denise Lynn Walker; and many more loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.