Age 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away March 2, 2020. Born April 18, 1938, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Maureen and Henry Welch.
Vicki is survived by her daughters, Susan 'Susie' Walker Senbel and Denise Lynn Walker; and many more loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC.
