Mrs. Vicki Wentz Lloyd, 62, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4 at Lee Park Church in Monroe. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lloyd was born July 2, 1957 in Charlotte, NC to the late Ray and Mary Baird Wentz. There was nothing in her life that meant more to her than her family.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Lloyd of Indian Trail; son, Chancey Lloyd (Kristen) of Indian Trail; brother, Steve Wentz of Indian Trail; sister, Tammy Poole of Clover, SC; and granddaughter, Kaylen Lloyd of Indian Trail.

Memorials may be made to Lee Park Church, where Mrs. Lloyd was an active member, 2491 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 29, 2019
