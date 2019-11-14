Vickie Lynn Ellis Wood, 65 of Harrisburg died November 9, 2019. Vickie was born on March 5, 1954 in Charlotte. She was the daughter of William Walter Ellis Jr. and Lula Belle Mullis. Vickie married Gary Wood of Charlotte and they had three children, Gary Jr., Leslie "Samantha", and Sarah Angel. Vickie, "YaYa" was a loving mother to her children and her five grandchildren Merrideth, William, Jethro, Maylanna and Gary.
Vickie will be missed by her family and friends, but all that really loved her will be excited for her to join Sarah Angel in heaven. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00am-12:15pm at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel followed by a graveside service at Charlotte Memorial Gardens at 1:00pm, where Vickie will be laid to rest at her daughter's feet. Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 14, 2019