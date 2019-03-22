Victor Antoine White

Victor Antoine White went to heaven on March 14, 2019 at the age of 54. He attended West Charlotte High School the Class of 1982. Services for Mr. White will be on Saturday March 23, 2019 at King's Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC 28216. Visitation will be at 12:00pm; with funeral starting at 1:00pm. Services entrusted to King's Funeral Home (704) 394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
