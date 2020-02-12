Vilas Wood "Woody" CHARLOTTE - Vilas Robert Wood, 92, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was the husband of Margaret Cassens Wood with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Woody was born March 7, 1927, in Marathon County, WI. He was the son of Leon and Edna Wood. He moved to North Carolina with his loving wife, Margaret, in 1991, and spent his remaining years at their home in the Ballantyne area. Woody enjoyed taking care of his beloved wife and working on numerous projects. Woody was a proud U.S. Army veteran, and an avid and very talented golfer. After retiring, Woody worked part time at Firethorne Country Club and The Golf Links where he met many very wonderful friends. He was also an active member of the South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church. Woody is survived by his wife, Margaret Wood, daughter, Jean Fusek and husband Robert; daughter Jan Parbs; daughter Sharon Cupoli, daughter-in-law, Melanie Nelson and husband Terry, daughter-in-law, Deborah Kreuger and husband Del, plus many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Woody's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277.

