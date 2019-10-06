Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Joseph Montuoro. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Joseph Montuoro, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Charlotte, NC.



Vince was born in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Mary Montuoro on May 31, 1924. He went to Frankford High School in Philadelphia graduating in 1941 and then joined the Army, serving in the Army Air Corp division in Europe during WWII. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant in December 1945.



On June 12, 1948 Vince married Connie Uliano. She was his longtime love and together they began their life and family.



Keeping with his love of aviation he started working at Wings Field in Philadelphia as a FAA certified aviation mechanic. He also joined the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania. His reserve unit was activated in April 1951 when Vince served during the Korean war in the Air Force as a Second lieutenant aircraft maintenance officer. He was honorably discharged from the Korean war in July of 1952 and continued to serve in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard until being honorably discharged in May of 1955 at the rank of First lieutenant.



Vince then joined Brantley Helicopter Corporation in Frederick, OK where he worked for eleven years becoming Executive Vice President. After Brantley he joined Piper Aircraft in 1966 in Vero Beach, FL where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Vince advanced at Piper to become the General Manager of the Vero Beach plant and later was promoted to become Senior Vice President which included plant operations in Vero Beach FL, and Santa Maria, CA.



While in Vero Beach, Vince was active in community service. He was a lay minister at Saint Helen's Catholic Church for over twenty years. After retirement he became a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. He was also appointed to the board of directors of Indian River Citrus Bank in addition to serving on the Vero Beach Planning Commission. Vince also served on the board of trustees for Indian River Memorial Hospital. He was later recognized by the community for his years of service.



Vince served his country honorably as well as his community. He was successful in business and well accomplished.



What was most important to Vince was his family. He was devoted and supportive of his beautiful wife, Connie over the 71 years they were married. No love is stronger than the love they shared.



As a father, Vince was always there for his five children. He was their light showing them the way along life's challenges. His faith guided them and gave them their moral compass to live by. All five children became successful in life, living their lives the way any father would be proud of.



Vincent Joseph Montuoro is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Montuoro and brother, Louis Montuoro.



Vincent is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Connie Montuoro, of Charlotte, NC; children, Jim and wife, Ginger Montuoro, Carol and husband, Fincher Jarrell, Vince Jr. and wife, Eva Montuoro, Bob and wife, Lisa Montuoro, Mary K. and husband, Frank McAbee; grandchildren: Christy Montuoro Donnelly, Gina and husband, Matt Hounam, Nick Montuoro, Emily and husband, John Calhoun, and Todd Montuoro. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Savanah Donnelly, Tyler Donnelly, Jackson Hounam, Jameson Hounam, and Caroline Calhoun.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606 and Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Online condolences can be shared at









