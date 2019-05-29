Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Roy "Bill" Webster Sr.. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Roy "Bill" Webster, Sr., 84, of Huntersville, NC passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at his residence,He was born on July 7, 1934 in Iredell County and was the son of the late Leroy and Bertie Thomas Webster. He was a retired electrical supervisor with the Town of Huntersville with 25 years of service; was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Davidson and attended First Baptist Church of Huntersville; enjoyed working on small engines and tractors, but most of all spending time and helping family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nan Sipes Webster; son Vincent "Billy" Webster Jr. of Huntersville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Huntersville. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at James Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Hospice & Pallative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith Street, Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 and / or First Baptist Church of Huntersville Cemetery Fund, 119 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Webster and online condolences can be made to

Vincent Roy "Bill" Webster, Sr., 84, of Huntersville, NC passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at his residence,He was born on July 7, 1934 in Iredell County and was the son of the late Leroy and Bertie Thomas Webster. He was a retired electrical supervisor with the Town of Huntersville with 25 years of service; was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Davidson and attended First Baptist Church of Huntersville; enjoyed working on small engines and tractors, but most of all spending time and helping family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nan Sipes Webster; son Vincent "Billy" Webster Jr. of Huntersville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Huntersville. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at James Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Hospice & Pallative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith Street, Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 and / or First Baptist Church of Huntersville Cemetery Fund, 119 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Webster and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close