Viola Garner

Viola Byrum Garner Jan. 17, 1924 - Sept. 11, 2020 PALM BEACH, FL - Viola Byrum Garner, daughter of Earl Augustas Byrum and Lillian Hicks Byrum, was with family at her home in Palm Beach, FL, when she passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2020. Viola was predeceased by her beloved younger sisters, Becky (Elwyn) Gary and Karolen Stephens (Harry) Shaw, and her eldest sibling who died in childbirth. Viola was born in High Point, NC, moved to Charlotte, NC, Orlando, FL, and retired in West Palm Beach, FL in 1994. Viola was married to Norman Lee Garner, Jr. (deceased 1982) in 1944 and had two sons, Robert Lee (Toni) and Kenneth Ray (Kathleen Martins) and two grandsons, Robert Lee, II (Marielee Perez) and Jonathan (Robin Lamb). Viola was also very proud of her two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Sarah Riggs. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viola was very active as a "volunteer" during her entire life. From volunteering actively to support the troops during World War II to her dedicated work in numerous hospital settings and finally, as a senior citizen, proudly serving as a liaison with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department. At Viola's request, no Memorial Services will be held; however donations may be made to Child Foundation Charity or Macular Degeneration Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store