Viola Janie Grier Massey was the daughter of the late Olin Clayton Grier, Sr. and Janie Viola Grier.
She was a 1955 graduate from Second Ward High School and worked for Hudson Hosiery, Associated Grocery, Dillard's and Eckerd's Drugs.
Viola was a life-long member of Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church where she served on the Congregation Care Committee, Usher Board, Deacon Board and the Session.
She had three children born within the union of the late Clarence Massey. She leaves children Cathy Ervin; Karen Sinclair; Deron Massey (Amia); five grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her sister, Hattie Grier Caldwell. Additionally, she leaves to mourn the loss, her sister, Rosetta Grier Mason; twin brother, Olin Clayton Grier, Jr. (Gaynelle); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2020