Violet "Vi" Coughenour Lindsay, 99, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 in her home at Plantation Estates Retirement Community in Matthews, NC.



Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Ross Otto Coughenour and Annie Smith Coughenour.



As a teenager Vi began a life-long pen pal relationship with a girl living in Iowa who later became known as the actress Donna Reed. Vi's letters from Donna can now be viewed at the Donna Reed Center and Heritage Museum in Denison, Iowa.



Vi served for many years on the Commack School PTA Council and was the first President of the Commack Community Council.



She worked as a secretary for the New York State Parks and Recreation Engineering Department in Belmont, NY. While working Vi attended college classes and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from SUNY in 1987.



Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Bennett Lindsay.



Vi traveled the world after retirement as an ambassador of Friendship Force International. She delighted in sharing the tales of her adventures with her four grandchildren and taking them on trips



Survivors include her daughter, Lori Lindsay Quievryn; 3 sons, Samuel Craig Lindsay (Susan), Bruce Bennett Lindsay (Janeen) and Lance Scott Lindsay (Tamara); 4 grandchildren, Brianna McKenna Lindsay, Timothy Louis Quievryn (Alexandria), Jennifer Quievryn Shields (Benjamin) and Daniel Robert Quievryn; 1 great-grandson, Everest James Quievryn; and 2 brothers, Robert Coughenour and Ross Coghenour.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store