Virginia Bennett Kolb
1943 - 2020
Virginia Bennett Kolb, age 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away on the morning of July 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in 1943 in Stokes County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Albert Bennett and Ola Sams Bennett.

Virginia is survived by Gerald, her husband of nearly 56 years, and her sons Randall (Grace-Marie) of Austin, TX and Michael (Katharine) of Huntersville, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph, Anne-Marie, Elizabeth, Cecilia, Anastasia and Zeb.

A walkthrough visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC. A funeral Mass will follow at the church at 11 AM. She will be buried in her hometown, Danbury, NC. There will be a graveside service at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Danbury Cemetery.

For full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.tallentfuneralservice.com .

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Danbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
