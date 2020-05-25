Our mom, Virginia Boyd, gained her wings on May 21, 2020. She joins her husband, our dad, William, who predeceased her.



Leaving behind to cherish her memories are her daughter, Robin (Butch), son, Howard (Marilyn); grandchildren, Nick (Melissa), Brittany, Casey (Shannon); great granddaughter, Tierney; step grandchildren, Marc, Danielle and Samantha; step greats, Paris and Jaidan; nieces, Kathy (Fitch), Carol, and Wendy (Kevin); and special friends, Penny and Luis.



A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 from the graveside at Sharon Memorial Park.



