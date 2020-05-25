Virginia Bussey Boyd
1928 - 2020
Our mom, Virginia Boyd, gained her wings on May 21, 2020. She joins her husband, our dad, William, who predeceased her.

Leaving behind to cherish her memories are her daughter, Robin (Butch), son, Howard (Marilyn); grandchildren, Nick (Melissa), Brittany, Casey (Shannon); great granddaughter, Tierney; step grandchildren, Marc, Danielle and Samantha; step greats, Paris and Jaidan; nieces, Kathy (Fitch), Carol, and Wendy (Kevin); and special friends, Penny and Luis.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 from the graveside at Sharon Memorial Park.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
