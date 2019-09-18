Virginia Carrigan Stubbs passed away September 15, 2019. She was born April 24, 1923, the daughter of the late Ellis and Frank Carrigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Rhem Stubbs Sr., a brother, Harold Carrigan; grandson, Scott Penninger and great-grandson, Stratton Stubbs.
Suvivors include her son's, Murrell Stubbs Jr.(Stacey), Bobby Stubbs(Debbie)and Mike Stubbs(Carolyn); her daughter, Ginger Penninger(Bill), 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Caremoor, Kannapolis & Hospice& Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service is assisiting the family with graveside services planned for 1:00 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC 28208.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019