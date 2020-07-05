Virginia Coleen Bost McIntyre, 92, NC, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born December 11, 1927, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Logan Tate and Wanda Keener Bost of Newton, NC. Virginia was married to William O. McIntyre, Jr. on October 7, 1950, at First Baptist Church of Charlotte and lovingly enjoyed 69 years of marriage. As a 72-year member of First Baptist, Virginia was an active member in Sunday School, Training Union, and Youth Choir. She was a dedicated leader of the Graded Children's Choir Program for the 4-year-old class and then pioneered the 3-year-old class which became very successful with a one-year perfect attendance. She loved singing hymns, playing the piano, dancing, bookkeeping, and one of her fondest memories include sitting in the floor playing with her grandchildren.
Employed with Kimbrell Furniture, Virginia worked alongside Mr. Kimbrell in their executive offices for 20 years, handling the bookkeeping of their 28 stores. She later worked in her husband's business, McIntyre Machine Company Inc., continuing her passion in bookkeeping. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William O. McIntyre, Jr.; son, Mark McIntyre and his wife, Vicki of College Park, MD; daughter, Gay Sheree Crosby and her husband, Andrew of Dallas, NC and grandchildren, Matthew McIntyre, Ryan Crosby and Tyler Crosby. She is also survived by her last remaining siblings out of their 17-child household, brother Robert Bost, and sister Josephine Bost.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region and Ofa's Private Home Care Services for making the last days of Virginia's life full of laughter, endless smiles, and singing, while easing the pain, worry and responsibility on the family's shoulders.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Charlotte, 301 S. Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28202, or University Baptist Church of College Park, Maryland, 3515 Campus Dr, College Park, MD 20740.
