Virginia Cook, age 85, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Carl and Odessa Huntley.
She worked for 20 years at America Schlafhorst as a textile worker. Virginia faithfully attended First Baptist of Indian Trail for over 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Jamison and husband Jerry; son, Steve Cook and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Johnny Jamison and wife Holly, Jeremy Jamison and wife Kyla, Jennifer Hargett and husband Mike, Steven Cook and wife Krysten, and Taylor Cook; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bobby Cook, her two sisters and one brother.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a funeral service starting at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist of Indian Trail.
