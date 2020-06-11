Virginia H. McGranahan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia H. McGranahan, 89, of Charlotte, passed away June 8, 2020 in her home. Born April 5, 1931 in Durham, she was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Swindell) Harris. She married James Arthur McGranahan Jr. on October 21, 1950 in Durham.

Majoring in English and Music, Virginia attended Greensboro College and was a graduate of Meredith College. She received her Master's degree from UNC Charlotte. She was a member of Paw Creek Presbyterian Church and was an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women.

She retired from Wilson Middle School after more than 30 years of teaching and was a member of North Carolina Retired School Personnel.

An avid Bridge player, Virginia enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sitting with her cat, Daisy.

Survivors include her daughters, Jean (Wayne) Crown, Shannon (John) Drolet and Virginia Haas; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Drolet, Meagan (Shane) Burnham, Kate (Taylor) Fitzpatrick and James Haas; great-granddaughters, Lindsay, Brady, Wyatt, Payton Burnham and Annalise Drolet; sisters, Elizabeth Proctor, Ellen (George) Weekley and Judy Eason; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Joseph Claxton Harris, Jr.

Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7424 Kenstead Circle, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 64, Paw Creek, NC, 28130. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved