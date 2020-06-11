Virginia H. McGranahan, 89, of Charlotte, passed away June 8, 2020 in her home. Born April 5, 1931 in Durham, she was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Swindell) Harris. She married James Arthur McGranahan Jr. on October 21, 1950 in Durham.
Majoring in English and Music, Virginia attended Greensboro College and was a graduate of Meredith College. She received her Master's degree from UNC Charlotte. She was a member of Paw Creek Presbyterian Church and was an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women.
She retired from Wilson Middle School after more than 30 years of teaching and was a member of North Carolina Retired School Personnel.
An avid Bridge player, Virginia enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sitting with her cat, Daisy.
Survivors include her daughters, Jean (Wayne) Crown, Shannon (John) Drolet and Virginia Haas; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Drolet, Meagan (Shane) Burnham, Kate (Taylor) Fitzpatrick and James Haas; great-granddaughters, Lindsay, Brady, Wyatt, Payton Burnham and Annalise Drolet; sisters, Elizabeth Proctor, Ellen (George) Weekley and Judy Eason; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Joseph Claxton Harris, Jr.
Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7424 Kenstead Circle, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 64, Paw Creek, NC, 28130. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.