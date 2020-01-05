Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Harris "Jinny" Hagemeyer. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Myers Park Baptist Church 1900 Queens Road Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Heaton Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Harris (Jinny) Hagemeyer, 95, died January 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1924 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Carey Belle Cast Harris and Jarrett Franklin Harris. She studied aeronautical engineering at the University of Texas on a scholarship from Curtiss-Wright Aircraft Company, and she graduated from the University of Arkansas. She was a proud Razorback her entire life.



In the summer of 1940, she met her first love, Bill Bates. They were married in April 1944 while Bill was in the Army Air Corps. After World War II ended and they both graduated from the University of Arkansas, they moved to Crossett, Arkansas where she was active in the community. While in Crossett, Jinny was a reporter for multiple publications, including the Arkansas Gazette.



She expressed her love of writing her entire life, writing magazine articles and short stories, contributing articles to retirement community newsletters, and even publishing a college level Geometry book.



Jinny and her family moved to Rock Hill, SC in 1959 where Jinny continued her community involvement taking such roles as publicity chairman for the Come-See-Me spring festival, president of the American Association of University Women and fund raiser for local charities.



An avid golfer, Jinny played in state and local golf tournaments. She continued to play golf most of her life.



Jinny loved interacting with college students. She taught mathematics at Winthrop University in Rock Hill and Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC. She sponsored Baptist Student Union retreats, attended many student conferences at Ridgecrest in Black Mountain, NC and she was the faculty sponsor for Phi Theta Kappa.



In 1982, Jinny met the second love of her life, Dick Hagemeyer. They were married in 1983 and enjoyed travelling around the world and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Jinny and Dick retired, they enjoyed traveling with the Charlotte Friendship Force where they travelled to Thailand, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia. Some of Jinny's favorite places to travel included Hong Kong and South Africa. Vacationing on a cruise ship was her favorite way to travel. Close to home she loved family trips to the beach in North and South Carolina.



Jinny was preceded in death by her parents, Carey B. Harris and Jarrett Franklin Harris; brother, Frank Harris; and husband, Dick Hagemeyer.



Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her children, Richard Bates (Jennifer), Beth Boyle (Jack) and Bobby Bates (Roxanne); 7 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.



A service to celebrate Jinny's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. The family will receive friends and the celebration will continue in the church's Heaton Hall following the service. Interment will take place in a private family service.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CPCC Foundation (designate for Student Scholarships), P.O. Box 35009, Charlotte, NC 28235 or Myers Park Baptist Church (designate for the Through the Week School Scholarship Fund), 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Condolences may be offered at





Virginia Harris (Jinny) Hagemeyer, 95, died January 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1924 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Carey Belle Cast Harris and Jarrett Franklin Harris. She studied aeronautical engineering at the University of Texas on a scholarship from Curtiss-Wright Aircraft Company, and she graduated from the University of Arkansas. She was a proud Razorback her entire life.In the summer of 1940, she met her first love, Bill Bates. They were married in April 1944 while Bill was in the Army Air Corps. After World War II ended and they both graduated from the University of Arkansas, they moved to Crossett, Arkansas where she was active in the community. While in Crossett, Jinny was a reporter for multiple publications, including the Arkansas Gazette.She expressed her love of writing her entire life, writing magazine articles and short stories, contributing articles to retirement community newsletters, and even publishing a college level Geometry book.Jinny and her family moved to Rock Hill, SC in 1959 where Jinny continued her community involvement taking such roles as publicity chairman for the Come-See-Me spring festival, president of the American Association of University Women and fund raiser for local charities.An avid golfer, Jinny played in state and local golf tournaments. She continued to play golf most of her life.Jinny loved interacting with college students. She taught mathematics at Winthrop University in Rock Hill and Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC. She sponsored Baptist Student Union retreats, attended many student conferences at Ridgecrest in Black Mountain, NC and she was the faculty sponsor for Phi Theta Kappa.In 1982, Jinny met the second love of her life, Dick Hagemeyer. They were married in 1983 and enjoyed travelling around the world and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Jinny and Dick retired, they enjoyed traveling with the Charlotte Friendship Force where they travelled to Thailand, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia. Some of Jinny's favorite places to travel included Hong Kong and South Africa. Vacationing on a cruise ship was her favorite way to travel. Close to home she loved family trips to the beach in North and South Carolina.Jinny was preceded in death by her parents, Carey B. Harris and Jarrett Franklin Harris; brother, Frank Harris; and husband, Dick Hagemeyer.Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her children, Richard Bates (Jennifer), Beth Boyle (Jack) and Bobby Bates (Roxanne); 7 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.A service to celebrate Jinny's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. The family will receive friends and the celebration will continue in the church's Heaton Hall following the service. Interment will take place in a private family service.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CPCC Foundation (designate for Student Scholarships), P.O. Box 35009, Charlotte, NC 28235 or Myers Park Baptist Church (designate for the Through the Week School Scholarship Fund), 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close