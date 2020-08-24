On the afternoon of August 21, 2020 an amazing child of God was healed. Virginia Helms Hovis was born on June 24, 1928 and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while at home in Little River, SC peacefully with her son by her side.She had many names; daughter, sister, mother, MawMaw and Ginny! She loved the Lord and everyone she knew with her whole heart. No matter if you needed food, prayer, a good laugh or a stern dose of the truth or even a hard time to get you motivated she was up for the challenge and willing to give you all if necessary. The heart of a true saint. She never missed an opportunity to put in a hard day's work in the garden, yard, laundry or kitchen and not always at her house. While we will surely miss her, we rejoice in knowing she is with our King and having the time of her life.Mrs. Hovis was preceded in death by her parents; Jesse Thomas Helms and Minnie Myers Helms, her husband; Clyde Jack Hovis and her brother; James O. Helms.She is survived by her son; Charles Hovis (Cathy) of Longs, SC, Grandson; Chad Hovis of Garden City Beach, SC, Granddaughter Courtney Sevor (Keith) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Grandsons; Ryan and Hayden Sevor of Murrells Inlet, SC. and her siblings; Jesse T. Helms, Lois Belk, Peggy Shoemaker, Kallie Hatchell and Phyllis Parker.Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Mint Hill on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A visitation will start at 11:00am, service at 12:00 and graveside immediately following at Sunset Memorial Gardens.