Virginia Hinson Currence, 83, died November 2, 2019. (She said, "When I die, say I died, don't say I passed away." So here you go Mama.) Virginia was born March 13, 1936, the daughter of Carl and Catherine Blanche Rhoad Hinson, and grew up near Bamberg, SC. In 1960 she married W. Mack Currence and had daughters, Anna Catherine "Kay" Sanders and Beverly Virginia Currence. Her husband died in 2006 after 46 years of marriage.
Virginia worked for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System and later the Mint Hill Public Library. She loved books and reading and enjoyed making beautiful greeting cards. In retirement she was active in the Lake Park NC Community, serving on the Village Council and with Parks and Recreation. She lived at Willow Grove Retirement Community her last few years, starting a book club and helping to organize the library.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is also survived by her sisters, Carlene Old Elk (Dan) and Marsha Pooser (Kirk) and beloved nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private. A gathering may be planned in the spring to plant a tree in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested memorial gifts be made to the "Friends of Mack Memorial Garden Fund", c/o Lake Park Garden Club, PO Box 219, Lake Park, NC 28079 to maintain a community garden created in memory of her husband for the enjoyment of the community or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2019