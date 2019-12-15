Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Huffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia M. Huffman ATLANTIC BEACH, FL - Virginia Huffman of Atlantic Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Previous residences included Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte. Born in 1940 in Renovo, Pennsylvania and raised in Erie, Ginny was known as "Cissy" to her family and friends. She was the daughter of John A. McGuire and Virginia Wolfe McGuire Rothwell. Ginny was preceded in death by her adoring husband Robert "Bob" Huffman, and sisters Golly Neff and Maurine Hubbard. She leaves behind son John "Baron" Beatty, publisher of the Palm Beach Sun newspaper, daughter Heather Beatty, and her wife Sally Walter of Austin, son Scott Huffman of Atlantic Beach, daughter Patricia Huffman of Washington D.C., grandchildren Adam, Taylor and Eric, mother Virginia Rothwell and brother Terrance McGuire. At 18, Ginny left Erie following graduation from the all-girls convent school Villa Maria Academy, she drove across the country on the mostly gravel Alcan Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska to attend the University of Alaska. Ginny went on to study in Mexico City before completing her bachelor's degree at Florida Atlantic University. Years later in 1978, she earned her Master of Arts degree in history from Stetson University. In 1962, Ginny married Alfred J. Beatty, National Senior Sales Representative for Villager, Inc., and for Nell Flowers. She lived a "Mad Men" lifestyle of the 1960's as a stay at home mother to her two children John and Heather. During that time, she lived on then famous Riverside Drive in Atlanta in a home she designed and supervised the building of which still stands today. In the 1970's she relocated to a new community in Longwood, Florida called The Springs, where she dedicated herself to her two children. She found time to complete her education and became an excellent tennis player. In 1979, the family relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina. After Al's death in 1981, Ginny became the Executive Director of Public Relations at the Charlotte Arts and Science Council (ASC), and later held the same position at the , being responsible for fundraising support and media relations. While at the ASC, she coordinated PR support for the first million-dollar campaign. At the , Ginny was responsible for organizing the annual Charlotte Heart Ball, making it the most important social event of the year, while living the life of a single widowed mother. During that time, Ginny met retired Vice President of Celanese Corporation Bob Huffman. They were married in 1985, soon moved to Bob's hometown of Dallas, and worked together at his "hobby job" owning Jeter-Miller flooring company. She was both mystified and enchanted by the culture of Texas. In 1996, they retired to Atlantic Beach, Florida. Ginny and Bob were members of the Selva Marina Country Club (Atlantic Beach CC) where Ginny played tennis and took up golf. Not long after losing her dearest sister Golly to cancer in 2003, Ginny and Bob faced cancer simultaneously. She cared for Bob while she recovered from a total laryngectomy that took away her natural voice. After Bob's death in 2006, Ginny was active in the national WebWhispers support group and the Florida First Coast Lary Club of Jacksonville. She returned the gift given to her many times over, making bedside hospital visits to "Lary" patients, buying electrolarynx digital speech aids for needy patients, as well as inspiring speech therapists to help Lary's recover. Ginny continued to use her enthusiasm for living and experience in public relations to raise funds for medical supplies for Lary's in need. Ginny was a lifelong reader of memoirs and novels and an authority on history and politics. She was a subscriber to the New York Times and a long-time member of the Florida Times Union interactive readers group. She listened to a variety of music from the 60's & 70's and it was country artists such as Willie and Waylon who reminded her of life in Texas with Bob. But her favorite singer as a young woman was Frank Sinatra, whom Ginny saw perform in Las Vegas and NYC. A woman of extraordinary life experience, talent, strength and perseverance, Ginny Huffman will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at 12 PM on January 19, 2020, at the Atlantic Beach County Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WebWhispers at

