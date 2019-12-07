Virginia K. Watson, 75, of Stallings, NC passed away peacefully with her loving family on December 6, 2019; after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on July 20, 1944 in Stanley County, NC and was the daughter of the late John Wendell Kluttz and Pansy McNeely Kluttz.
She graduated from Badin High School and King's College in Charlotte, NC.
She spent her early working years in Insurance and later as a devoted stay at home mom. As her family aged she was employed by and retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
She was an active member of Matthews United Methodist Church and the New Directions Sunday School Class.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.
She was married to her loving husband, Barry Watson for 56 wonderful years. She is survived by her children Edward B Watson and wife Kim of Mooresville, NC and Howard N Watson and wife Ellen of Matthews. She is survived by four grandchildren, Whitley Watson, Holton Watson, Abby Watson and Zoe Watson. She is survived by her sister Mary Frances Ruggles and preceded in death by her sister Becky K Allen, both of Charlotte.
Services will be held at Matthews United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Monday, December 9. Visitation immediately following in the Sanctuary Reception Area.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2019