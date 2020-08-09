1/1
Virginia Lee Page Halbert ((Pettey) )
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee (Pettey) Page Halbert, 99, passed away on August 3, 2020 at Aldersgate. She was born on April 30, 1921 in Washington, DC, a daughter of the late George Washington Pettey and Mary Elizabeth Strobel. She grew up in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington with sisters Mary Annette (Petty) Newman and Sarah Lyndell (Pettey) Hawthorne.

Known to many as "Lee" and "Ginny", she won a scholarship and was among the first women to earn a bachelor's and master's degree in Washington DC and was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin University. Following in her father's footsteps, she spent many years putting her accounting expertise to work in public service at the Department of Justice. During WWII her department was responsible for the federal government's securing and management of German-owned corporate assets in the United States.

In 1948 she married William I. "Bill" Page of North Carolina who worked throughout his career for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and with whom she loved to travel. They lived happily together for many years in the Paint Branch Farms neighborhood of Silver Spring MD, where she stayed close with her sister Mary Annette and her husband William J. Newman. She was an accomplished photographer and created travelogues of her international adventures including visits to China and Mexico, as well as 49 states, and she and Bill Page gladly shared them with friends in both Maryland and later in North Carolina where they retired and where Bill later died.

In 2003 Virginia Lee Page married Harry Halbert, whom she met at Aldersgate. They spent their many joy-filled later years living independently and joining happily in events locally with Harry's extended family and singing and volunteering together at the United Methodist Church in Charlotte. She is survived by members of the Newman, Halbert & DuPont families, and will be remembered for her bright mind, love of books and poetry, care for animals, and gentle nature.

Services will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved