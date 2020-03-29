Virginia "Daney" Reeder DeLong, 92, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Virginia was born July 4, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley and Miriam Reeder. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1945. She later married Duane DeLong on December 20, 1947 in Cedar Rapids. Virginia earned a BA in Sociology from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa in 1949.
Affectionately known as Daney by her grandchildren, Virginia was a lifelong member of the Methodist church and she was involved in church activities right up until the time of her death. She was a charter member of SouthPark Church of Charlotte.
Virginia was devoted to her children all her life and she loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She and Duane enjoyed 63 years of marriage before he passed away in January 2011.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband Duane, one brother Richard Reeder and her daughter Vicki DeLong Peyton. She is survived by her son Randy DeLong and wife Debbie of Charlotte; daughter Susan Early of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren Audra, Ashley, Brian and John; great-grandchildren Taylor, Shelby, Bella and Mayson.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte (www.HumaneSocietyofCharlotte.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020