Virginia Etta (Baldwin) MacKenzie CHARLOTTE - Virginia Etta (Baldwin) MacKenzie passed from this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She enjoyed 97 years on this rock, dating to 1923. Virginia lived all over the country. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, she was raised in Eldon, Iowa. Her parents (John A. Baldwin and Julia May Baldwin) divorced in 1936. Virginia moved to Pasadena, California with her mother and younger sister (Joyce) in 1940. This was Virginia's junior year in high school. She moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1941 to be closer to her father and take her senior year of high school at Highland Park HS. This is where she met Duncan T. MacKenzie Jr. Following high school graduation in 1942, Virginia was hired by General Motors and worked in the Fisher Building in Detroit. She remained at GM until 1943 when she quit and moved back to California. Duncan MacKenzie Jr. (then boyfriend), was stationed on the West Coast, waiting to be shipped out with the Navy. Mom found work as a bookkeeper at the Constance Hotel in Pasadena (owned by her uncle, Alf Owen) until after the war. Virginia and Duncan decided to get married before he was shipped out. They were married on December 30, 1944, in Pasadena. They attended the Rose Bowl game on January 1, 1945. Duncan shipped out to the South Pacific, a few days later. Virginia remained in Pasadena until Duncan returned from the war in December 1945. They moved to Detroit and started a family. A baby girl, born in April 1947, did not survive childbirth. In January 1952, a son, Duncan T. MacKenzie III was born. The MacKenzie's lived on Auburn Ave. in Detroit until 1970 and then on Hope Street in Redford Township until 1978. A winter storm in 1977 convinced them to find a warmer climate for retirement (Duncan retired in 1974 from MacKenzie Awning Co.). The next stop was New Mexico that included 20 years in Las Cruces and another 12 in Ruidoso. The altitude in Ruidoso (7000 feet) began to bother Virginia and Duncan Jr. so they moved to Dallas, Texas in 2010 to be near their son, Duncan III. They drove themselves all the way to Dallas. Virginia and Duncan Jr. lived in a small rental home in East Dallas for three years and then moved into assisted living in 2013. Duncan MacKenzie Jr. passed in November that year. Duncan MacKenzie III was overseas at the time but Virginia's daughter-in-law, Sandy, and grandson, Ken, stepped in and helped Virginia with arrangements. Virginia lived in several assisted living facilities in Dallas before moving to Charlotte, NC in April 2018 with her son, Duncan III. Chris Carter, the husband of her granddaughter Kate, flew to Dallas and helped with the move. In her last two years, Virginia enjoyed the warm and beautiful city of Charlotte, NC. She spent time with her granddaughter/husband, Kate and Chris Carter, and met Duncan III's future wife, Bethany Wright. All took turns taking her out to lunch and dinner and making sure she was happy. Virginia's last meal on Monday, March 2nd was her favorite, waffle with crisp bacon and coffee. She was all smiles. Virginia E. MacKenzie was married to Duncan T. MacKenzie Jr. for 68 years. Sixty-eight. Virginia conquered her fear of flying and made several trips to Europe. London was her favorite city overseas. She went to the Iowa state finals in a spelling bee in 1936 and lost on the word, nefarious. Virginia was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Order of Eastern Star. Virginia followed her mother, Julia Baldwin, and joined the DAR in 1977. The name of her Revolutionary War ancestor, Eli Moss, is on a plaque in a Washington, DC church, as a pall bearer for George Washington. She loved her family; mom/dad, aunts/uncles, sisters (Marguerite and Joyce), grand children (Kate/Chris Carter and Ken MacKenzie), in-laws, nieces and nephews, Sandy MacKenzie, and Duncan/Bethany MacKenzie. Lots of happy holidays spent with family. Some of her fondest memories were from the cottage that she and Duncan Jr. built on MacKenzie Drive (on Lake Michigan north of Elk Rapids), in 1961. Bon fires on the beach, hunting for Petoskey stones, and trips into Traverse City (with the occasional stop at Doug Murdick's fudge) were some highlights. Virginia had a great life and lived long enough to meet Duncan III's second wife, Bethany. Duncan and Bethany were married at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living, on December 28th, 2019, so that Virginia could be present. We wish Virginia had been able to greet a great grandchild, due in April 2020 to Kate and Chris Carter but when it was time to leave, she was never shy about getting up and heading for the door. Virginia's family will miss her wry sense of humor. Interment at Restland Cemetery, Trinity Section, Dallas, Texas.

