Virginia P. Sutherland, 94, of Anderson, passed away on September 18, 2020 at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, IN. She was born on October 24, 1925 in Portland, Indiana.
Virginia graduated from Redkey High School and, went on to Manchester College where she received her BA. From Indiana, her path led her to Nashville, Tennessee to Scarritt College for Christian workers where she received her MA. After receiving her MA, Virginia decided to enter into service as a Christian missionary in Africa where she refined her craft of teaching.
When she completed her service in Africa, she returned to the United States to begin a long career in teaching which span from Allen High School in Ashville, NC to Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC. In addition to teaching she embraced and truly loved her role as the speech and debate coach. She enjoyed traveling with the students all over the country for tournaments, and attending the debate programs each summer at the University of North Carolina, and Northwestern. She earned many awards for her teaching and coaching, over the years. One of which she treasured was her induction into the National Forensic League in 1993. Upon her retirement, Virginia continued to share her two passions, teaching and her faith. She taught courses for people through the Education for Ministry Program offered by the Episcopal Church.
In her final years, Virginia returned to Indiana where she was able to spend time with her family. She valued her faith and family above all and, nourished those relationships. She was able to connect with people, young and old, and will be very missed by so many.
Virginia is survived by her loving siblings, Diane Priest (Joan Adams) Jackson, Hugh (Sara) Priest, and David (Karen) Priest; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jesteene Gegenheimer; father, Eber Jared Priest; siblings, Glen Priest, Char Priest, and Norma Priest Kennett
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Green Park Cemetery, Portland, IN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, and/or Christ Episcopal Church at 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207.www.loosecares.com
.