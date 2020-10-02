Virginia J. Phillips Pennington, 93, Born March 4, 1927. She left her earthly home on September 30,2020. She was born to John Robert Phillips and Fannie Mae Helms Phillips, she was the oldest daughter of nine children. She met the love of her life, Jasper Newton Pennington in a July 1947 at Myrtle Beach while he was stationed there in the Air Force. After 5 months of their chance meeting on the beach, they married on December 5,1947 and over the course of Jack's Air Force career they lived throughout the U.S. and the Philippines. She worked at each of Jack's duty stations as either a retail Clerk, or a school cafeteria manager; and continued that career until she retired from the NC state school system in the late 1970's. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Brooks, Howard, and David Phillips; and her youngest sister Carolyn Phillips Watkins, Brother in laws Ray Lockler and Allen Wilson and 3 Sister in laws Kay Phillips, Betty Phillips and Edith Phillips.
She is survived by two her two children; Son Jackie (Linda) Pennington of Tucson AZ and daughter Teresa (Jerry) Simmons of Moncks Corner, SC; nine grandchildren, Phil (Carla) Miller of MD; Cheri Miller, Jennifer Stewart of Tucson; Brian Pennington (Ian) of OK; Amber (Tony) Yost of Summerville, SC; Amanda Reubish of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Miranda Reubish of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Brian Simmons of Fort Belvoir, VA and Jason Simmons of North Charleston, SC; fifteen g reat grandchildren, Preston (Lauren) Miller of MD; Megan (Jon) Betts of FL; Charles Stewart, Kylee Stewart of Tucson, AZ; Raegan and Elisabeth Yost of Summerville, SC; Kaleb Reubish of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Alisha, Chase, Maddox and Brice Salmonsen of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Hunter Cone of Columbia, SC; Andrew and Adry Simmons of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Jackson Simmons of North Charleston, SC, and two great, great grandchildren, Peyton and Cameron of MD; two sisters, Eloise Lockler and Bobbie Wilson; two brothers, Foy Lee Phillips and Gary Neal Phillips, all of Charlotte NC; and many neices and nephews.
Graveside Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 7315 Pleasant Grove Rd, Charlotte. Visitation 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Online condolences may be submitted at www.foreslawnwest.com