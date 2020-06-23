Virginia Reynolds Snitz
Virginia "Ginger" Reynolds Snitz passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2020 after a five year battle with melanoma. Ginger was born in Wadesboro, NC on August 2, 1954 to the late Frank Reynolds and Mary Furr Reynolds Garris.

Ginger grew up in Albemarle, NC. After graduating from high school in 1972, she received an Associate Registered Nurse degree from Central Piedmont Community College. Her nursing career began at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. After several years, she left the hospital to join her husband to start Snitz Pediatrics as Head Nurse, Office Manager, and board certified Lactation Consultant. She worked there until retirement in 2015.

Ginger was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and vacationing. Ginger was an active member of Temple Israel of Charlotte, where she served as President of Sisterhood twice, member of the Temple Board, and volunteer on several committees. She enjoyed singing in the choir and helping others.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 39 years, Arnold Snitz; daughter, Leslie Smith Turner of Concord, NC; grandson, Sgt. Cameron A. Smith, U.S. Army-Colorado Springs; sisters, Betty Lambert (Frank) and Frances Johnson; and brother, Larry Garris (Mary).

We greatly appreciate the doctors and nursing staff at Atrium Levine Cancer Institute for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.

A private graveside service will be held at the Hebrew Cemetery of Charlotte.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



