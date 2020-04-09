Virginia Haga Singletary, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Charlotte, NC on Sunday April 5, 2020. She enjoyed a 31-year career in Personnel with the US Postal Service where she retired as Injury Compensation Supervisor. She was a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. Because of the coronavirus, she was laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura Singletary of the home, Peggy Hinson and husband Gary of Fayetteville, grandsons: Gordon Singletary III (Trip) and wife Sharon; Gene Bayne II; Brian Bayne and wife Angelia; brother, Dan Haga of Raleigh, formerly of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Janis Singletary, and two great-granddaughters.
The family is grateful to Virginia's dedicated professional caregivers for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org). Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2020