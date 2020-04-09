Virginia (Haga) Singletary (1923 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Haga) Singletary.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virginia Haga Singletary, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Charlotte, NC on Sunday April 5, 2020. She enjoyed a 31-year career in Personnel with the US Postal Service where she retired as Injury Compensation Supervisor. She was a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. Because of the coronavirus, she was laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Singletary of the home, Peggy Hinson and husband Gary of Fayetteville, grandsons: Gordon Singletary III (Trip) and wife Sharon; Gene Bayne II; Brian Bayne and wife Angelia; brother, Dan Haga of Raleigh, formerly of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Janis Singletary, and two great-granddaughters.

The family is grateful to Virginia's dedicated professional caregivers for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org). Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon