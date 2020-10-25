Virginia Stuart Cloer, 91, of Chapel Hill, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Duke Medical Center in Durham. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Sharon Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Virginia was a longtime resident of Mecklenburg County. She graduated from the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. It was then she met and married the love of her life, John Cloer. Together they raised five children. She received her degree in Social Work from Queens College. She retired after 25 years, as a supervisor with the Mecklenburg Co. Department of Social Services. Virginia was nominated twice as Business and Professional Woman of the year, and was selected as Alumnus of the year for the Carolinas College of Health Sciences. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Watson Cloer, parents, Burton Wayne and Fern Margreta Dahlstrom Stuart, sister, Joy Stuart Guerry, daughter, Patricia Cloer Sink, grandchildren, Jessica Sink Wilkes and John Edward Lineberry. Survivors: daughters, Vivian Cloer Lineberry and husband, Edward, of Chapel Hill, Pamela Cloer Zdenek and husband, Mark, of Houston, TX, sons, John Burton Cloer, of Charlotte, Mark Stuart Cloer and wife, Dianne, of Lake Wylie, SC, daughter, Ruth Story and (Cristal), of Charlotte, brothers, Burton Wayne Stuart, Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Chapel Hill, sister, Ruth Veit, of Tennessee, thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The Virginia Cloer Memorial Scholarship for nursing students at Carolinas College of Health Science, PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232



