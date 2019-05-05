Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Sue Crumly. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Crumly, 96, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.



She was born April 1, 1923 in Birmingham, AL. She married James Franklin Crumly on December 2, 1943 and moved to Charlotte in 1946.



Sue was an art major at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. In Charlotte, she taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church, was a Girl Scout leader, and a volunteer at Red Cross and Presbyterian Hospital.



Sue earned a United Methodist Women's Special Mission recognition from First United Methodist Church and from Providence United Methodist Church.



Sue was famous for her delicious chocolate chip cookies. She was known by all to be a kind and gracious lady.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim in 2016 and survived by 2 daughters: Candie Rankin (Sam) and Jenny Bolt (Jim), grandchildren: Sidney Rankin Medford (Mike), Murray Rankin (Hannah), Emily Bolt, and Sarah Bolt, great-grandchildren: Samantha and Mason Medford, Camryn and Brady Whitesides, and Finley Rankin.



The family would like to thank the staff of Summit Place of Southpark and Hospice of Charlotte for their care.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 in the chapel of Providence United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private in the church columbarium.



Memorials may be made to the Providence United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28211 and to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7600 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28226.



Online condolences may be shared through www.

