Virginia Launah (Gin) Williams Moore, age 95, went to be with the Lord, April 7, 2020. She was a resident of The Crossings at Steele Creek Assisted Living Facility.

Gin was a retired insurance broker, but her life's work was for the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the NC Baptist Association, held office with the WMU, was a member of the church and choir of Shamrock Baptist Church, then Reedy Creek Baptist Church and lastly University Hills Baptist Church. She also volunteered at the Crisis Pregnancy Center. Her passion was to serve the Lord and sing praises to Him.

Gin was preceded in death by her mother Flora Thomas Williams and her father Raymond A. Williams; her husband Gene D. Moore and her son Gene (Dale) Moore; and 10 siblings.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kay Moore; grandchildren Cynthia, Robbie, David, Amber, and Paige; 14 great grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by a multitude of nephews and nieces, cousins and loving friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2020
