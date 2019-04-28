Vivian Florice Roberts

Guest Book
  • "Arnold and Family, Just know those we LOVE can never be..."
    - 1967 Class of West Charlotte Senior High school Hubbard
Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Vivian Florice Roberts, 88, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, April 21, 2019 at Peak Resources-Charlotte Nursing Home. She was born on October 20, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC, daughter of the late Mrs. Goldean Glenn Roberts and the late W. Lonnie Roberts.

She is survived by two sons, Arnold W. Sanders and Reginald A. Sanders, sister: Zelma Sullivan and brother Donald Roberts. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Ronald E. Sanders. Funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7237 Tuckaseegee Rd. Charlotte, NC. Visitation at 11:00 AM, service at 12:00 noon.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.