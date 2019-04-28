Ms. Vivian Florice Roberts, 88, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, April 21, 2019 at Peak Resources-Charlotte Nursing Home. She was born on October 20, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC, daughter of the late Mrs. Goldean Glenn Roberts and the late W. Lonnie Roberts.
She is survived by two sons, Arnold W. Sanders and Reginald A. Sanders, sister: Zelma Sullivan and brother Donald Roberts. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Ronald E. Sanders. Funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7237 Tuckaseegee Rd. Charlotte, NC. Visitation at 11:00 AM, service at 12:00 noon.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019