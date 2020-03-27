Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Grose. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Grose, 78, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Born on April 26, 1941, Vivian was a lifelong East Charlotte resident. After graduating from North Mecklenburg High in 1959, she began working at Bank of America, formerly Nations Bank, where she worked until she retired. Vivian is fondly remembered for her positive upbeat personality, witty sense of humor and generosity. Every visit with her was full of conversation, laughter and encouragement. Vivian never met a stranger, and she enjoyed getting to know people and hearing the stories of their lives. She enjoyed helping others by volunteering at her church, gathering cans for the local food pantry or taking fire wood to a neighbor in need. She truly enjoyed investing in others. Her faith is what gives us comfort now that she has passed.



Vivian is preceded in death by her father, Martin Luther Grose; mother, Louise Armstrong Grose; sister, Bonnie Grose Carawan; and dear friend Ouida Starnes. She is survived by her brother, Lee Grose; brother in law, John Carawan; nephew, Johnny Carawan Jr.; niece, Michelle Armistead and her husband David and their 3 children, Melody, Matthew and Hannah; and her surrogate family, Leigh Graves and her 4 daughters, Tonya Bennett, Patti Collins, Carol Sellers and Christina Clement.



Arrangements to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2020

