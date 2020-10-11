Vivian ("Boots") Miller Dula, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Burlington, NC. She was born to the late Ralph and Louise (Wilson) Miller in Hot Springs, NC. She grew up in High Point, where she developed a passion for music. Vivian is survived by her husband of 64 years, James B. Dula, Jr. ("Jim").



Vivian was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Burlington for over 60 years. She served the Presbyterian Women as Bible Moderator and member of Circle #3. She also served as a teacher of the D. J. Walker Sunday school class.



Vivian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (when it was the "Woman's College") where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Accredited on the state and national levels, she taught piano independently in her home studio for over 60 years. In addition, she served on staff at Elon University for 25 years as a piano instructor and director of the preparatory music program. She also enjoyed serving as a piano instructor for the UNC-Greensboro Summer Music Camp and wrote articles for the Keyboard Companion magazine. She served as President of both the North Carolina Music Teachers' Association and Southern Division Music Teachers' Association, and was a frequent speaker and panelist at the Music Teachers' National Association conventions. She also enjoyed judging piano competitions throughout the Southeast. In 2005, she was honored as one of twelve MTNA Fellows at the National Convention.



In addition to her husband, Jim, Vivian is survived by two children - Lisa Dula of Davidson, NC, and Jimmy Dula of Nashville, NC, two grandchildren - Anna Dula and James Dula, and a sister, Gloria Miller Wilson of High Point. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Maxton Dula.



A private family memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Burlington, with plans for a musical Celebration of Life at a future date when it will be safe.



Friends and family are welcome to make memorial contributions to support piano students attending the UNCG Summer Music Camp. Please make checks out to UNCG and indicate that they are in memory of Vivian Dula. The address is: UNCG Advancement Services, PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402.



