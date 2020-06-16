Vivian Nixon Kiser
Vivian Nixon Kiser, 83 of Charlotte died June 13, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1936 in Long Creek township to the late William Sidney and Florence Lawing Nixon. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Crowell Kiser, who died in 2013. They had met at a local square dance before Vivian had graduated from North Mecklenburg High School. They married in 1955, celebrating fifty-seven happy years together.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Kiser-Paradi and husband Tibor of London; daughter, Patty Kiser and husband Ronnie of Denver; sister, Shirley McClure of Charlotte.

Vivian was a life-long member of Pleasant Grove U.M.C, where she had been a member of the Covenant Sunday School class for over fifty years. She was a fourth-generation member of the congregation; it was her life and life blood.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove U.M.C.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 18 at Pleasant Grove U.M.C. Cemetery.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.
