Vivian Sloan Shuford, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Brookdale Weddington Park where she had been a resident for the last three years. For service and complete obituary, visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2019