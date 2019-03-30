Vonna Neola Hayes CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Hayes (92), who resided in Huntsville, AL, but called Charlotte home, reunited with her late husband of 51 years, Patrick in heaven on March 16, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1927, in Windom, MN. Vonna was a fiercely independent woman who loved cooking, gardening, watching musicals, aqua jogging with her 5 AM crew, her Montibello Woman's Club, & spending time with her family. Vonna is survived by her children, Patricia L. Mirandy (Joe), Michael P. Hayes, Susan A. Brenner (Dan), & Timothy F. Hayes; grandchildren Jaison (Amy) & Dustin (Carrie) Mirandy, Kristen & Shannon Hayes, Amanda (Chris) Dattaro, Ryan (Abby) & Aimee Brenner; great-grandchildren Gavin & Cayden, Blake, Drake, Miles, Madison & Colin. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice Family Care of Huntsville for the years of dedicated care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2019