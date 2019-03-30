Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vonna Hayes. View Sign

Vonna Neola Hayes CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Hayes (92), who resided in Huntsville, AL, but called Charlotte home, reunited with her late husband of 51 years, Patrick in heaven on March 16, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1927, in Windom, MN. Vonna was a fiercely independent woman who loved cooking, gardening, watching musicals, aqua jogging with her 5 AM crew, her Montibello Woman's Club, & spending time with her family. Vonna is survived by her children, Patricia L. Mirandy (Joe), Michael P. Hayes, Susan A. Brenner (Dan), & Timothy F. Hayes; grandchildren Jaison (Amy) & Dustin (Carrie) Mirandy, Kristen & Shannon Hayes, Amanda (Chris) Dattaro, Ryan (Abby) & Aimee Brenner; great-grandchildren Gavin & Cayden, Blake, Drake, Miles, Madison & Colin. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice Family Care of Huntsville for the years of dedicated care.

Vonna Neola Hayes CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Hayes (92), who resided in Huntsville, AL, but called Charlotte home, reunited with her late husband of 51 years, Patrick in heaven on March 16, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1927, in Windom, MN. Vonna was a fiercely independent woman who loved cooking, gardening, watching musicals, aqua jogging with her 5 AM crew, her Montibello Woman's Club, & spending time with her family. Vonna is survived by her children, Patricia L. Mirandy (Joe), Michael P. Hayes, Susan A. Brenner (Dan), & Timothy F. Hayes; grandchildren Jaison (Amy) & Dustin (Carrie) Mirandy, Kristen & Shannon Hayes, Amanda (Chris) Dattaro, Ryan (Abby) & Aimee Brenner; great-grandchildren Gavin & Cayden, Blake, Drake, Miles, Madison & Colin. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice Family Care of Huntsville for the years of dedicated care. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close