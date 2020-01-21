Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Benjamin Britton. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Visitation 2:00 PM Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

W. Benjamin Britton of Charlotte died January 19, 2020. He was born in Lenoir, NC and raised in Blowing Rock, NC. Ben was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War; a graduate of Strayer College, Washington, DC, The American Institute of Banking and The School of Banking, Louisiana State University. Following a thirty-five year career in banking and finance with NCNB (Bank of America) and Midlantic Banks (Wells Fargo) he joined SP Associates, Inc. where he worked as an Executive Consultant with the banking industry.



He was a long-time, active member of Carmel Country Club. Over time he served on virtually every committee, the Board of Directors and as Club President in 1987. He was also a former member of the Charlotte City Club.



He is survived by his wife Virginia (Va) who shares his love for travel, reading, history and above all the grandchildren; daughters, Becky Baker and her husband, Gil, of Charlotte, and Jill Calderone and her husband, Scott, of Chapin, SC; step-son, Michael Sanford and his wife, Tami, of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Dr. Thomas H. Buxton of West Columbia, SC, Trask Buxton of Leesburg, VA, and Dr. Barry Buxton of Blowing Rock, NC; sisters, Anne B. Jones of Blowing Rock, NC, Dr. Mary B. Pearce of Charlotte, and Martha B. Johnson of Charlotte. He had a deep love for his grandchildren, enjoyed spending time and traveling with them, especially to Disney World and Myrtle Beach, and was a devoted spectator at their many sporting and dancing events. They are: Michelle Baker, Mandy "Placid" Sanford Webb, Jonathan Baker, Ashley Baker Purcell, Dana Calderone, Ross Calderone, Michelle Silliman, Stephanie Santana, Kevin Reig; great grandchildren, Maddy, Harper, and Wyatt Benjamin Silliman, Blas Santana, Blake Reig, and Christian and Sydney Webb.



The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Chapel of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte for their tender and loving care, especially Joann; as well as, the staff at Bayada Home Health, especially Marion and Tiffany who were extremely supportive during this difficult time.



Online condolences may be made at





W. Benjamin Britton of Charlotte died January 19, 2020. He was born in Lenoir, NC and raised in Blowing Rock, NC. Ben was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War; a graduate of Strayer College, Washington, DC, The American Institute of Banking and The School of Banking, Louisiana State University. Following a thirty-five year career in banking and finance with NCNB (Bank of America) and Midlantic Banks (Wells Fargo) he joined SP Associates, Inc. where he worked as an Executive Consultant with the banking industry.He was a long-time, active member of Carmel Country Club. Over time he served on virtually every committee, the Board of Directors and as Club President in 1987. He was also a former member of the Charlotte City Club.He is survived by his wife Virginia (Va) who shares his love for travel, reading, history and above all the grandchildren; daughters, Becky Baker and her husband, Gil, of Charlotte, and Jill Calderone and her husband, Scott, of Chapin, SC; step-son, Michael Sanford and his wife, Tami, of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Dr. Thomas H. Buxton of West Columbia, SC, Trask Buxton of Leesburg, VA, and Dr. Barry Buxton of Blowing Rock, NC; sisters, Anne B. Jones of Blowing Rock, NC, Dr. Mary B. Pearce of Charlotte, and Martha B. Johnson of Charlotte. He had a deep love for his grandchildren, enjoyed spending time and traveling with them, especially to Disney World and Myrtle Beach, and was a devoted spectator at their many sporting and dancing events. They are: Michelle Baker, Mandy "Placid" Sanford Webb, Jonathan Baker, Ashley Baker Purcell, Dana Calderone, Ross Calderone, Michelle Silliman, Stephanie Santana, Kevin Reig; great grandchildren, Maddy, Harper, and Wyatt Benjamin Silliman, Blas Santana, Blake Reig, and Christian and Sydney Webb.The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Chapel of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte, NC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte for their tender and loving care, especially Joann; as well as, the staff at Bayada Home Health, especially Marion and Tiffany who were extremely supportive during this difficult time.Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close